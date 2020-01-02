× Man killed by police in southwest Denver identified

DENVER — The Denver Police Department identified the man killed by officers in Westwood Wednesday as 20-year-old Gerardo Antonio Conchas-Bustos.

At a press conference held Thursday afternoon, DPD Lt. Matt Clark said the shooting occurred about 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 901 S. Irving St.

The incident started about 12:50 a.m., when dispatchers received a call about a weapons complaint.

The male who called 911 met officers several blocks away near Irving and West Mississippi Avenue.

The caller told officers that he rents a room at the Irving Street home. He said Conchas-Bustos, who also rents a room at the house, had threatened him with a knife and assaulted him.

According to Clark, the caller had a contusion on his head, a bloody nose and a small cut on his hand.

The victim said he left the house to escape Conchas-Bustos, who was following him with a large butcher knife.

The victim also said there were two females in the home.

Clark said the victim told officers he did not want to press charges against Conchas-Bustos. He said he wanted to return to the house and go to sleep.

Officers decided to conduct a “civil standby,” Clark said. They returned to the home with the victim to ensure he and the females were safe. They also wanted to make contact with Conchas-Bustos “to calm him down to prevent any further violence that night,” Clark said.

When arriving at the residence, officers made announcements in English and Spanish that they were the police.

Clark said that while sweeping the residence, officers encountered Conchas-Bustos near the garage.

At that point, Conchas-Bustos began to lunge at officers with a knife, Clark said.

Two officers fired their weapons: one fired once; the other fired five times.

After shooting Conchas-Bustos, officers began rendering aid. However, Conchas-Bustos was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large, butcher-style knife was recovered from the scene.

Both officers had body-worn cameras that captured the incident.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Both officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, per department policy.

Aurora police are investigating alongside DPD.

Anyone with information about the case can contact DPD at: 720-913-2000. Anonymous tips can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.