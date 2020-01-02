× Man found dead after house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities say one person is dead after a house fire in Pueblo.

Firefighters were called to the home in Pueblo early Thursday morning and found the front of the building engulfed in flames.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, and the man’s body was found inside.

The Pueblo County coroner’s office identified the victim as 67-year-old Lance White.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but they do not suspect foul play.