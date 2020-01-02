Healthy Skin Habits for the New Year

Posted 10:57 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:58AM, January 2, 2020
It's 2020 and if you're not already on a good healthy skincare regiment, you might want to consider these helpful tips by Catie Wiggy a Licensed Esthetician and Clean Beauty Expert.

Catie’s simple makeup brush cleaning routine:

  • Clean makeup brushes with a gentle shampoo try - Burt's Bees Baby Bee Tear Free Shampoo & Wash remember to dry your brushes lying flat overnight.
  • In between each weekly cleaning session, kill bacteria with an easy DYI Beauty Brush Spray –
    • 1-part Apple Cider Vinegar 1-part Distilled Water 10 drops Tea Tree Oil – mix in spray bottle and use after every application to disinfect your tools.
  1. Wash your face every day – SERIOUSLY wash away the dirt and debris before bed every night! Shop locally with MyChelle Dermaceuticals – they make an array of multi-benefit cleansers that work overtime to purify your skin and promote optimal moisture balance. https://www.mychelle.com/collections/cleansers

And if you’re looking for a little more YOU time – check out this great read:

Girl Wash Your Face: By Rachel Hollis

  1. Drink up the H2O – more water will benefit your overall health, including your skin! Try these easy, yet delicious Spa Water recipes:
  • Delicious Citrus – 1 orange, 1 lemon, 1 lime cut into large slices, place into 60oz water bottle and leave in refrigerator overnight – enjoy in the morning.
  • Berry Blast – ½ cup frozen blueberries, ½ cup frozen strawberries, ½ cup frozen raspberries, place into 60oz water bottle and leave in refrigerator overnight – enjoy in the morning.
  • Freshly Minted – ½ cup ginger diced into larger pieces, ½ cup chopped mint, place into 60oz water bottle and leave in refrigerator overnight – enjoy in the morning.

SPA Twist - Adults mix one (1) scoop of the MAXI-MARINE COLLAGEN + ASTAXANTHIN with 3/4 cup (6 fl. oz.) (178 mL) of your favorite beverage. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications that you take with your health care providers.

https://www.countrylifevitamins.com/store/maxi-marine-collagen-astaxanthin

