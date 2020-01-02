Forecast: Quiet, dry stretch ahead for Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weather pattern looks quiet for Denver and the Front Range for the next week. The Colorado mountains will have some snow from time to time, but no big accumulations are currently in the forecast.

So, expect some passing clouds at times along with some wind. We are expecting gusty conditions on Saturday and Monday in the metro Denver area.

Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the upper 40s most afternoons.

We will have our warmest day on Saturday with readings in the upper 50s.

