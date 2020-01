LITTLETON, Colo. — The driver of a sedan was seriously injured Thursday evening after crashing into a parked car and an apartment building in Littleton.

Shortly after 7 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said the crash occurred at 5331 S. Delaware St.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

SMFR is on scene of a collision involving car vs. apartment building and a parked vehicle in @CityofLittleton at 5331 S. Delaware St. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, none of the building occupants were injured. Crews are stabilizing the building. pic.twitter.com/8gG2zOfITI — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 3, 2020

No one inside the building was hurt.

Crews are working to stabilize the building.