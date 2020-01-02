Bloomberg hires 6 staffers to run presidential campaign in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has hired six staffers, including a state director, to run his Colorado operation.

Bloomberg has been focusing on Super Tuesday states during his presidential run. Colorado is a Super Tuesday state.

New: @Sully_720 endorses @MikeBloomberg. Bloomberg beginning remarks in Aurora Colorado and will reveal some new gun control policies #copolitics pic.twitter.com/UL9rsNTBta — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) December 5, 2019

Jeannette Galanis will join the campaign as state director. Galanis recently served as the director of public affairs for Denver Public Schools from 2018 to 2019.

Other hires include:

Curtis Hubbard (communications advisor):

Managed/consulted on multiple successful statewide ballot initiatives and public affairs issues

Former Denver Post political and editorial page editor

Melanie Knaus (political director):

West managing director (Candidate Development), Leadership for Educational Equity

Deputy General Election director (Colorado), Obama for America 2008

Josh Miller (deputy state director):

Consultant at Webb Group International

Hancock Campaign 2019

DeGette for Congress - political director

Debbie Willhite (senior advisor):

COO, Arkansas Health Care Connector Division (Arkansas Insurance Department)

Partner, Go Fight Win Group and FieldWorks

Tyler Mounsey (deputy state director)

Former constituent affairs director for Gov. John Hickenlooper

Former legislative liaison for Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies

Former advance team manager, Vice President Joe Biden

Bloomberg is on pace to spend $400 million before Super Tuesday. Bloomberg's hires makes his presidential operation one of the biggest in the state.