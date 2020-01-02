Bloomberg hires 6 staffers to run presidential campaign in Colorado

DENVER -- Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has hired six staffers, including a state director, to run his Colorado operation.
Bloomberg has been focusing on Super Tuesday states during his presidential run. Colorado is a Super Tuesday state.
Jeannette Galanis will join the campaign as state director. Galanis recently served as the director of public affairs for Denver Public Schools from 2018 to 2019.
Other hires include:
Curtis Hubbard (communications advisor):
- Managed/consulted on multiple successful statewide ballot initiatives and public affairs issues
- Former Denver Post political and editorial page editor
Melanie Knaus (political director):
- West managing director (Candidate Development), Leadership for Educational Equity
- Deputy General Election director (Colorado), Obama for America 2008
Josh Miller (deputy state director):
- Consultant at Webb Group International
- Hancock Campaign 2019
- DeGette for Congress - political director
Debbie Willhite (senior advisor):
- COO, Arkansas Health Care Connector Division (Arkansas Insurance Department)
- Partner, Go Fight Win Group and FieldWorks
Tyler Mounsey (deputy state director)
- Former constituent affairs director for Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Former legislative liaison for Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies
- Former advance team manager, Vice President Joe Biden
Bloomberg is on pace to spend $400 million before Super Tuesday. Bloomberg's hires makes his presidential operation one of the biggest in the state.