Vail police seeking information on assault that occurred on New Year’s Day

VAIL, Colo. — Vail police are investigating an assault that left one injured on New Year’s Day.

Police found a 24-year-old unconscious male with head trauma in the 200 block of East Meadow Drive in front of Pazzo’s Pizzeria in Vail Village.

The victim was transferred to a Denver area hospital for advanced care, according to police.

There is no further information about the assault or the offenders at this time.

Any person with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Braucht at 979-479-2339, or by email at rbraucht@vailgov.com.