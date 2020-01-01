× Time for a pay raise: Denver’s minimum wage increased on New Year’s Day

DENVER — It’s official: minimum wage in Denver increased overnight.

The measure requires all private-sector minimum wage employees to see raises in the coming years.

Starting New Year’s Day, workers and employers from anywhere in the city and county of Denver can reach out to Denver Labor in the Denver Auditor’s Office for help with the new minimum wage.

The new law sets forth the following rates:

$12.85 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020

$14.77 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021

$15.87 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022

Employers may use up to $3.02 in tip credit income to offset some of the payment of minimum wage. However, they may not reduce wages by more than that maximum tip credit amount, and they must be able to provide evidence the tips were earned. Employers may also reduce wages by up to 15% for unemancipated minors, if the employer is certified as a youth employment program, according to the auditor’s office.

Analysts in Denver Labor will investigate every credible complaint. Only work performed on or after Jan. 1 will qualify for the citywide minimum wage. If the auditor’s office finds and investigates a credible complaint, it will inform the employer and request documentation. Employers may not retaliate against employees for their involvement in an investigation, according to the auditor’s office.

To file a minimum wage complaint, employees can submit information here. You may also call 720-913-5039.