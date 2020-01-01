× Teen dies in possible shooting in Denver, police searching for information

DENVER– Denver police are asking for the public’s help after a teenager was found dead on New Year’s Day.

Police responded to an area near Sheridan Boulevard and Jewell Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a possible shooting.

Police say they found a teenage boy in the area, but have not said if the victim was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DPD is asking for anyone with information about what happened to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.