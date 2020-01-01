Snow, high winds and crashes force closures on I-70 and in the mountains
DENVER– A strong winter storm moved into the Colorado mountains on New Year’s Day.
Westbound Interstate 70 closed at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday west of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time on when the interstate would reopen.
High winds also forced a closure on Highway 93 from 64th Avenue to Highway 128.
FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Joe St. George saw a person riding in the back of a truck on I-70 in the snow on Wednesday afternoon.
CDOT says winter weather conditions will significantly impact travel along the I-70 mountain corridor.
See our full Pinpoint Weather Forecast here.AlertMe