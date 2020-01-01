× Snow, high winds and crashes force closures on I-70 and in the mountains

DENVER– A strong winter storm moved into the Colorado mountains on New Year’s Day.

Westbound Interstate 70 closed at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday west of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time on when the interstate would reopen.

High winds also forced a closure on Highway 93 from 64th Avenue to Highway 128.

Arvada Police are assisting as Highway 93 is closed from 64th Ave North to Highway 128. HIGH WINDS! Luckily no injuries here. pic.twitter.com/zVElBwLF7Q — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) January 1, 2020

FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Joe St. George saw a person riding in the back of a truck on I-70 in the snow on Wednesday afternoon.

I-70 post New Years….on the back of a truck in a snowstorm? #coloradonewyear pic.twitter.com/4XTpzoB2cz — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 1, 2020

The combination of snow & wind gusts to 60 mph will result in hazardous driving conditions across the mountains today, especially over high mountain passes. Windy conditions with gusts to 80 mph will also continue across the foothills & adjacent plains thru the afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IkzZ0RCbtV — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 1, 2020

CDOT says winter weather conditions will significantly impact travel along the I-70 mountain corridor.

—CENTRAL CO TRAVEL ALERT— Winds are picking up, with blowing snow and poor visibility on US 285 from Salida to Kenosha Pass. Please drive with extreme caution through the South Park Valley. Visit https://t.co/L2UbiEz4YE for current road conditions. pic.twitter.com/OMyEMwWXIQ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 1, 2020

See our full Pinpoint Weather Forecast here.