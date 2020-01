× One person dead in New Year’s Day house fire in Denver

DENVER– One person is dead following a house fire on New Year’s Day.

The Denver Fire Department says the fire started near East Mississippi Avenue and Colorado Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. It is still unclear whether anyone else was injured in the fire.

DFD said the fire was under control around 5:55 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.