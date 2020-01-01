One dead following stabbing in Lakewood

Posted 3:38 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 03:39PM, January 1, 2020

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 49-year-old female has died following a stabbing that occurred in Lakewood on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police arrived at a residence in the 2500 block of South Cody Way, where they found a female suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

An adult male, who was located in the home, was taken into custody.

Police say that no charges have been filed at this time.

