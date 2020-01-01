× Mule deer buck illegally shot on New Year’s Eve in Craig

CRAIG– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are trying to track down the person responsible for illegally shooting a mule deer buck with a bow.

CPW says the buck was found in the 700 Block of Barclay Street Tuesday. It was injured with an arrow stuck in its left rear hip. The deer was wounded with a black carbon arrow with two green fletchings and one black fletching.

Wildlife officials say that anyone with information can remain anonymous by using the Operation Game Thief program by calling 1-877-265-6648 or via e-mail at game.thief@state.co.us​​. You can also contact Wildlife Officer Swaro directly at 970-942-8275. Monetary rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation, according to CPW.