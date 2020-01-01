Mountain snow, strong wind, colder temperatures ahead

DENVER — Strong wind will usher in colder temperatures for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, heavy snow snarls traffic in the mountains.

A sampling of the wind gusts measured in the past 24 hours is shown here. These are all within northern Colorado, but Wyoming has had stronger wind gusts – nearer 100 mph – to bring in the New Year. pic.twitter.com/6JonyRoMdP — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 1, 2020

The new year brings travel troubles in the mountains and near Wyoming from snow and dangerous wind. Even portions of the metro area have had damaging wind gusts.

Wind gusts continue to be dangerous for those along and west of I-25. https://t.co/BoAwEoACBE — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 1, 2020

Denver will have strong wind gusts, particularly the west side, through the night as temperatures cool into the 20s. Colder air continues to work its way over the state Thursday, and that’ll keep Denver’s highs near 40 for both Thursday and Friday; that’s about 10-degrees cooler than New Year’s Day.

As Denver remains dry, the wind will continue for those near the foothills, near Wyoming, and into the mountains where the wind will combine with periods of heavy snow. Travel will be difficult at times again Thursday through early Friday for those in the mountains.

By the weekend, this latest storm system will clear the state to leave much easier travel days for Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine in the city Saturday will push highs to near 60, yet a change in the wind Sunday will keep highs in the 40s.

The next chance for snow in the state will come through by Monday and will impact the central and northern mountains, again.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad, we send out the Weather Beast.