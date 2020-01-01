× First day of 2020: Mountain snow arrives today; Mild and dry in Denver

DENVER– Happy 2020!

Snow and wind develop in the mountains this morning. The longer you wait to drive back to Denver on I-70, the worse the drive will be.

Snow tapers off Thursday night and it will be much drier on Friday. Total snow accumulation along I-70 of 6-12 inches. 6-16 inches in the Northern Mountains. Much less in the Southern Mountains.

Mountain wind gusts 30-60mph. Temps start in the 20s today then fall into the teens and eventually single digits in the next two days.

The Front Range stays mostly dry. We are on the receiving end of drier downsloping winds. Highs around 50 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

A cold front slides down the Front Range quickly on Thursday. Highs around 40.

Dry with highs around 40 on Friday.

Saturday-Sunday look dry and much warmer. Breezy downsloping winds. High 50-55.

Next cold front arrives Monday-Tuesday with some mountain snow.

