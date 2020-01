× Man killed in Denver officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Day

DENVER– A man is dead following a shooting involving a Denver police officer on New Year’s Day.

Police say the shooting happened in the 900 Block of South Irving around 3 a.m.

A man was shot by a police officer but police have not said what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.