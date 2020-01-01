Denver teens want to start movement by cleaning up local parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On a cold Colorado day, Miguel Rivera and Martin Garcia roll up their sleeves and get to work. The two teens were inspired by others on YouTube, and decided to make their own channel dedicated to cleaning up the Earth called 7s Environment.

“It makes me feel kind of good that I’m cleaning,” Garcia said.

What they found was frustrating, and bizarre at times. Shattered glass bottles, rusted out scooters thrown in a lake, a tire covered in algae, and plenty of cans around Rotella Park for one of their first videos. Rivera says one of the more annoying finds was broken glass bottles on a soccer field in north Denver.

“There was a kid who was kind of sitting in the car, and he was telling us, like thank you for doing this,” Rivera said.

The pair hopes if they continue to make these videos, they’ll inspire other people to clean up, or at least change their bad habits.