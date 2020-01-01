2019 marks deadliest year on Denver roads in more than a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As we turn the calendar to 2020, safety advocates are looking forward to a fresh start on Denver roads.

Records posted by the city show 71 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2019, including 28 in cars, 15 on motorcycles, 20 walking, and 3 on bicycles.

It's the highest total of the decade, and an increase of 10 over the 61 people killed in 2018.

"My first thought, is that it's happening too often," says Allen Cowgill. "If Vision Zero truly means zero deaths, 70, even 1, is way too many."

Cowgill is a frequent cyclist, and an advocate for safer streets in Denver.

He's concerned the work being done by the city isn't translating to lower totals.

"The city has taken some really positive steps forward, but I think there's still a long ways to go," he says. "I'd like to see the city be more aggressive in implementing the tenants of Vision Zero here in Denver."

Maps provided by the city show few areas are immune to fatal accidents.

In 2020, the city plans on creating additional protected bike lanes, while exploring creative crosswalk options like the HAWK traffic signal.