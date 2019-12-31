SWAT on scene following incident in JeffCo, situation ends peacefully

Posted 9:16 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45PM, December 31, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A code red notification was sent to residents who were in the vicinity of an incident that occurred on West Bowles Avenue Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office stated that the incident started when a stolen vehicle was noticed at a residence.

Two adult males then refused to come out.

SWAT arrived and have been working with negotiators to come to a peaceful resolution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted out around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that the situation has ended peacefully.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.