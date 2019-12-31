SWAT on scene following incident in JeffCo, situation ends peacefully

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A code red notification was sent to residents who were in the vicinity of an incident that occurred on West Bowles Avenue Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office stated that the incident started when a stolen vehicle was noticed at a residence.

Two adult males then refused to come out.

SWAT arrived and have been working with negotiators to come to a peaceful resolution, according to the sheriff’s office.

A code red notification was sent to residents within a quarter mile to shelter in place due to possible weapons involved. Recently one of the two adult males exited the residence peacefully. Bowles will remain closed between Grant Ranch and Pierce. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 1, 2020

The sheriff’s office tweeted out around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that the situation has ended peacefully.