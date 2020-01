× Suspect in Christmas shooting now in custody

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have confirmed that Curtis Davis-Barnes, the suspect from a shooting that occurred on Christmas morning, is now in custody.

The victim of the shooting, 39-year-old Aairon Earl Derritt, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 25, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time.