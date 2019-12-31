Study: DIA has the most crowded flights in United States

DENVER – A new study from CompareCards shows Denver International Airport is home to the most crowded flights in the country.

The credit card comparison website used data from 2018 from 100 of the largest airports in the United States. They came up with the list by comparing the number of passengers to the number of available seats on departing flights.

According to their list, there were 36.7 million available seats on flights that left from DI and around 31.7 million of those seats were occupied. That equals out to an occupied capacity of 86.4%. Colorado Springs came in third on the list with an occupied capacity of 84.8%.

Orlando, Atlanta and Saint Petersburg round out the top five. The same study shows Dayton is home to the least crowded flights in the country with an occupied capacity of 72.6%. Kona, HI, Anchorage, Burbank, and Madison round out the top five on that list.