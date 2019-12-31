NYE GUIDE: Where to get a free ride in Colorado tonight

DENVER — The New Year’s Eve holiday means plenty of people will be celebrating across Colorado tonight. Several agencies and companies are offering free rides to those who need them. Here’s a list with more information for each offer:

RTD – Denver’s public transit agency and Coors Light are partnering to provide free rides throughout the city on all bus and rail routes, as well as Access-a-Ride and SkyRide services starting at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Extra service is also available on the A, B and G Lines for the New Year’s Eve fireworks downtown. Route and schedule information is available at www.rtd-denver.com.

Sawaya Law Firm Reimbursement Program – The Sawaya Law Firm offers a reimbursement program in Denver and Colorado Springs where riders can get a reimbursement of up to $35 if they book a safe ride home on the New Year’s holiday. More information about the program can be found on their website.

McDivitt Law Firm – The McDivitt Law Firm is offering free cab rides to people who need a safe ride home in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The process involves calling a taxi company and telling them ‘It’s on McDivitt’. The program is available from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and more info is available on their website.

Safe Ride (Gunnison) – Safe Ride provides free rides with no questions asked to the Gunnison community. Just call (970)209-7433.

Breckenridge Free Ride – Brown, Yellow, Black and Purple routes will  have late night departures from Breckenridge station with the last buses departing at 1:15 a.m.

Aspen Tipsy TaxiThe program is administered by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Aspen Police Department and other local restaurants. Any person can get a voucher from any bartender or peace officer.

AAA Colorado also has a list of taxi companies and other resources across Colorado that are available throughout the night.

 

