Man facing attempted murder, arson charges after Jefferson Co. condo fire

GOLDEN, Colo — The Jefferson County District Attorney has filed charges against a man accused of starting a condo fire in Littleton earlier this month.

District Attorney Pete Weir says 29-year-old Alex Duran is facing a total of 30 counts including 12 counts of attempted murder, six counts of first degree arson, eight counts of second degree arson and three counts of third degree assault.

Duran was arrested earlier this month after the fire in the 8400 block of South Reed Street in Littleton. One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital and several people were displaced.

The Jefferson County Sheriff said they believed the fire was intentionally set.