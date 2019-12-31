× Dry for New Year’s Eve then snow arrives for 2020

Happy New Year’s Eve! We stay sunny today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. High 40-45.

The Mountains stay dry and sunny today, highs single digits and teens.

Midnight Forecast: Clear to partly cloudy, temps around 28 in Denver. Mountains stay dry.

A strong jet stream with snow hits the mountains midday Wednesday and continues off/on through Friday. Drier on Saturday.

Total snow accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains 6-16″ between Wednesday and Friday. The bullseye occurs over the Flat Tops, Steamboat, and Buffalo Pass. A small pocket of 2 feet possible. Temps fall into the single digits and teens with below zero overnight temps. 6-12 inches along the I-70 corridor.

Gusty wind above treeline 30-60mph.

We could see a passing snow shower in Denver on Thursday. 1″ or less accumulation.

Saturday looks windy, dry, and warmer in the 50s.

Sunday looks breezy and dry, 50s.

Next chance of snow arrives Monday-Tuesday.

