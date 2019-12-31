Driver leaves scene after accident, one person injured

Posted 8:03 pm, December 31, 2019

DENVER — Denver police are investigating an auto/pedestrian accident that happened at West Tenth Avenue and North Newton Street.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The victim was in surgery when we spoke with police Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.

Denver police have issued a Medina Alert for a dark colored SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento, with a Colorado license plate: OXT042.

Any person with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

