Denver police, FBI searching for bank robbery suspect

Posted 1:09 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, December 31, 2019

Pictures of suspect from surveillance footage

DENVER — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning near the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

They say at around 9:15 a.m. the suspect entered the Vectra Bank located at 1380 S. Federal Blvd, approached the teller, presented a note and demanded money. Investigators do not believe he used a weapon and they say he ended up leaving the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male who is 6’0″ tall, with a medium build and a grey goatee. He wore a black beanie, a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A $2,000 reward is available through Metro Denver Crimestoppers for information that leads to an arrest by calling (720)913-7867.

 

