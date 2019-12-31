Chilly at midnight, New Year’s Day snow for the mountains

DENVER — Mostly clear skies will let the temperature cool into the 20s for the firework displays this evening, a breeze will make it feel quite a bit colder.

Happy New Year! Chilly temperatures to bring in the new year. There'll be heavy snow for New Year's Day in the mountains; I'll post more on that soon. Blessings to you and yours in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Qn5XY13YoD — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 31, 2019

That breeze will get stronger New Year’s Day as a storm moves into the state.

Through Wednesday and Thursday, this storm will drop heavy snowfall on the central and northern mountain areas, and travel troubles to those driving in the high country.

For Denver and the Front Range, the wind will increase and there will be more cloud cover with some very isolated rain and snow showers through Thursday.

The city will have highs near 50 Wednesday, only 30s for Thursday and Friday. All of which may be breezy to windy, especially those near and into the foothills.

The weekend will bring warm, quiet conditions to the state and improved travel. Denver will have highs in the 40s and 50s with quite a bit of sunshine.

The next storm system arrives Monday with snow chances for most of northern Colorado, including parts of the metro areas.

