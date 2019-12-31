× CDPHE offering $10 to Medicaid members to enroll in tobacco cessation program

DENVER — Beginning on January 1st, Colorado Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. In order to get the bonus, you have to ask for the incentive.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, nearly 80% of Colorado smokers try to quit every year. They say the rate of success is seven times greater for people who utilize the QuitLine compared to those who try to quit on their own.

“Anyone who has tried to quit tobacco knows how hard it can be,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “The important thing is to keep trying and to access the free help available so you have the support you need to succeed.”

Online enrollment takes just a few minutes and tobacco users can get coaching online through chat or over the phone. QuitLine coaches are trained, non-judgmental professionals who provide confidential help for people who are trying to quit using tobacco. Coaching is available for anyone over the age of 12 and medications like nicotine patches or gum are available for people 18 years and older free of charge.