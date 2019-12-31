Aurora warns water customers about data breach involving payment system

AURORA — The city of Aurora is warning water customers about a data breach involving one of their payment systems. They say customers who used the ‘Click2Gov’ system to submit one-time or to setup recurring payments between around August 30th – October 14th of 2019 may be affected.

Through an ongoing investigation, the city found that an unauthorized party modified a piece of computer code that is designed to read customer information including their first and last name, billing address, and information about their payment card including the type, number, verification value and expiration date.

“Aurora Water is committed to protecting the security of our customers’ information and the integrity of our payment systems is of the highest importance. We would like to remind customers who pay their bills online that it is good practice to review their bank and credit card statements carefully and report any unusual activity to their financial institutions,” the city said in a statement.

The city says the investigation is ongoing and they’ve setup a dedicated website where more information will be posted. Customers can also call the city’s call center at (844)931-1876 for more information.

Aurora is currently in the process of switching to a different online payment system which they say was not affected by this incident.