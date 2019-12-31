100,000 people expected at Downtown Denver’s NYE fireworks shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Downtown Denver is gearing up for a New Year’s Eve celebration unlike any we’ve seen in the past! Event organizers said it will be different and much larger than the city’s previous parties.

This is the 18th year Denver has hosted a New Year’s Eve fireworks show downtown.

People from all over started heading to the 16th Street Mall early Tuesday afternoon to check out the festivities.

Prior to the two scheduled fireworks shows, several DJs will playing music along the popular downtown stretch.

The two fireworks are at 9pm and midnight along the 16th Street Mall.

The Downtown Denver Partnership told us you’ll get a great view from anywhere on the mall.

We’re told a crowd favorite is the ice rink at Skyline Park along 16th Street and Arapahoe Street.