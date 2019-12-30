What was Drew Lock rapping to during the Broncos game Sunday?

Posted 7:25 am, December 30, 2019, by

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER– Drew Lock’s dance moves are questionable but Broncos Country is quickly learning that he can spit some lyrics.

On Sunday Lock was captured singing “Put On” by Young Jeezy during the start of the 3rd quarter.

During the postgame press conference Lock said that he wasn’t completely sure which song he was rapping to on the bench but said he rapped ‘Jump Around’ from start to finish during a huddle.

Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and the Denver Broncos put at end to the Raiders’ dim playoff hopes — and to Oakland’s run as an NFL city with a 16-15 win Sunday.

