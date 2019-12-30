× What was Drew Lock rapping to during the Broncos game Sunday?

DENVER– Drew Lock’s dance moves are questionable but Broncos Country is quickly learning that he can spit some lyrics.

On Sunday Lock was captured singing “Put On” by Young Jeezy during the start of the 3rd quarter.

Pop and ………. LOCK pic.twitter.com/UYBK1c3TcM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 29, 2019

During the postgame press conference Lock said that he wasn’t completely sure which song he was rapping to on the bench but said he rapped ‘Jump Around’ from start to finish during a huddle.

Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and the Denver Broncos put at end to the Raiders’ dim playoff hopes — and to Oakland’s run as an NFL city with a 16-15 win Sunday.