Seasonal end to 2019 with warm start to 2020

Temperatures will heat up to the 40s on Tuesday with sunny skies and dry conditions. New Year's Eve temperatures at midnight will drop to to the 20s with mostly clear skies. Make sure to bundle up for your plans, especially if you will be spending time outside.

A storm system moves into the state on Wednesday and Thursday bringing mountain snowfall. There is a chance that some showers will move onto the Front Range and eastern plains late Wednesday into Thursday but the majority of the snowfall will stay in the higher elevations. We are not expecting any accumulation from this storm in Metro Denver but the eastern plains could see up to 2 inches under stronger showers with the northern mountains seeing up to a foot of snow.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

