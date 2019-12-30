Problem Solvers Guide to new Colorado laws taking effect January 1st

DENVER — Fifteen new Colorado laws will take effect January 1st in addition to Coloradans being able to obtain extreme risk protection orders for the first time.

The Problem Solvers have created this guide with the most important new laws impacting your family.

RED FLAG LAW

The Problem Solvers have created a separate page on how you can obtain an extreme risk protection order for a loved one.

Beginning January 1st, you can fill our forms and bring them to your local courthouse. A judge will then decide if someone’s guns can be taken away from the owner temporarily. The gun owner must pose a risk to themselves or others.

BED BUGS

Landlords now have 4 days from the time they are notified by a tenant to inspect a unit for bed bugs and treat it. Under the law, tenants now have a responsibility however to report bed bugs and accept inspections. If they don’t tenants could be held liable.

MARIJUANA

The state has created new licences for marijuana tasting rooms to occur at dispensaries. Additionally, marijuana delivery is now permitted in cities that approve the measure. The state has also created the ability for consumption rooms of cannabis to open in cities that approve them. No new marijuana facility or service is expected to open on January 1st but perhaps later in 2020.

INSULIN

Insulin will be capped on insurance plans beginning January 1st. The law states it can be no more than $100 per month.

SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLS

Surprise Medical Billing is the practice of an in network doctor or hospital recommending an out of network service or physician. In some instances, patients accidentally go to an out of network provider.

Beginning January 1st, providers must inform patients before they perform an out of network service. Out of network costs are also capped.

TRANSGENDER BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Jude’s Law takes effect January 1st allowing Coloradans to more easily change their birth certificate sex. This is meant to help transgender Coloradans who have battled the state for years to change their birth forms.

FOOD INSPECTION

A new civil penalty has been created to penalize restaurants that have been repeat offenders of health code violations. Violations are better clarified as are fines.