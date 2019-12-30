× One person killed in crash in Westminster, long traffic delays expected

WESTMINSTER, Colo.– One person is dead following a crash early Monday morning.

Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Federal Boulevard, near 74th Avenue.

WPD says 7400 North Federal Boulevard will be closed to US-36 for around 3 hours. Alternate routes are advised. See travel times here.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

The identity of the person killed in the crash will be released upon notification of next-of-kin.

We will update this story when the road has reopened.