Mother speaks out about son who was shot and killed at Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo. -- Shavon Jones says she never anticipated a family shopping trip on Friday to turn deadly.

Jones is the mother of Nathan Poindexter, the victim of the Town Center at Aurora shooting on Dec. 27.

Jones was in a different part of the mall when the shots broke out, but quickly learned that her son was near JCPenney.

"I see people just running everywhere. Just everywhere. I'm like, where's my son?" Jones says.

She quickly ran up up the escalator to find that her son was dead.

"My 13-year-old witnessed him die. And he can't talk. He's stunned," Jones says.

Jones says that she is numb but also not shocked by the attack. She says that Poindexter has been targeted by the same group of teens for the last two years.

A police report was filed earlier this year by Jones after she says a group of teens associated with the suspected gunman, Kamyl Xavier Garrette, chased her son into one of the stores in Aurora mall.

Jones went as far as to plead to one of the teen's mothers to leave her son alone, but to no avail.

"It took a death for y'all to figure it out," she says.

Nathan would have graduated in 2020, and had aspirations to join the marines.

"Maybe you were angry, maybe you didn't care. But you should've had some care, because this was a great kid," Jones says.