Mesa County inmate found unresponsive, cause of death identified

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination regarding the death of Jeffrey Beagley.

Jeffrey Beagley, a 34-year-old male, was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail on Dec. 23, 2019. He was found hanging in his cell, and he was the only occupant in the cell, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

After viewing jail footage, it was determined that no other persons entered the cell from the last time Beagley was seen moving around and when he was found hanging.

The cause of death is hanging and the manner is suicide.