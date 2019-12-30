× Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

GOLDEN, Colo. — Jerald Cross was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday afternoon following the death of his girlfriend, Julene Isaacson.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence where Cross and Isaacso lived in October of 2018, and found Isaacson dead. She had been shot twice in the head.

Isaacson told her family and friends that Cross had been physical with her, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Isaacson was an elementary school teacher and had planned to leave the relationship at the end of the school term, in order to lessen the impact on her students.

Cross admitted to killing Isaacson, stating that he “couldn’t give her up.”

In November, a jury found Cross guilty of second degree murder.