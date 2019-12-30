HUGE fireworks show planned for Downtown Denver on New Year’s Eve!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — You better bet the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Downtown Denver Tuesday evening will be a blast!

This year, the fireworks shows along the 16th Street Mall are going to be different and much larger.

"It’s a lot more powerful!” said Jim Burnett, who’s producing the fireworks shows in Denver. "It’s kind of like scaring away the demons of 2019 and welcoming in 2020!”

According to Burnett, there will be thousands of different effects.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks shows are slated for 9pm and midnight.

"Well it’s a really fun night to come ring in the New Year in Downtown,” said Kate Barton with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Each show will last approximately 8 minutes.

Denver’s Union Station will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash. The party starts at 9pm and goes until 1am. Tickets are $80.

Perhaps the largest New Year’s Eve party in Denver Tuesday night will be Decadence at the Convention Center.

The E.D.M. (Electronic Dance Music) style event features several popular DJs. Tickets to Decadence cost about $140.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: If you’re not a fan of crowds, you can watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home! Channel 2 (KWGN) will have a special New Year’s Eve broadcast starting at 11:30pm (MT). Our very own Ashley Michels will be live in Downtown Denver to show you all of those colorful fireworks!