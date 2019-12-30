Cold, dry until New Year’s Eve then heavy snow hits the Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It's a cold morning in the mountains with most places below zero. Crested Butte hit -30F.

I'm forecasting dry conditions today. Sunny skies today, with a high of 35 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the single digits.

New Year's Eve: Dry and sunny early, then turning partly cloudy overnight. High 45. Mountain highs in the single digits and teens.

Midnight temperatures around 25 degrees in Denver, dry.

Then the pattern changes. A prolonged snow event is setting up for the mountains. Snow is likely New Year's Day through Friday.

I'm forecasting about a foot of total accumulation at most ski areas (Central and Northern Mountain zones) by Saturday morning. Some locales get two feet.

The chances of snow in Denver are low all week. The wind direction is primarily downslope.

Saturday looks dry and windy across the Front Range. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday looks dry and less windy across the Front Range. High around 50.

