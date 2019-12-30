Denver police suspends enforcement of unauthorized camping ordinance

DENVER — On Monday, the Denver City Attorney’s Office filed an appeal against the court ruling regarding the urban camping ban.

Last Friday, a Denver County Court judge, Johnny C. Barajas, struck down Denver’s urban camping ban, stating that the ban violates the 8th Amendment.

According to Denver police, they have suspended enforcement of the unauthorized camping ordinance until they receive further guidance from the Denver City Attorney’s Office.

Police will continue to provide services and outreach to those experiencing homelessness.