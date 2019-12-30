Denver man left with thousands in repairs after getting hit by patrol car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --In late October, coming home from school on West Evans Avenue, Dallas DeHerrera was waiting at the intersection of Federal Boulevard for the light to turn green. When it did, he crept into the intersection, but was hit by a car that went through a red light.

“I couldn’t see anything on my left side,” DeHerrera said.

An RTD bus blocked his view on the left, so he never saw the Denver Police cruiser heading into the intersection.

According to the accident report, the officer had his lights and sirens on, but DeHerrera said he never heard the siren. Now his car is totaled, and he’s left with more than $4,000 in damages.

He filed a claim with the city, asking for compensation for repairs and money for transportation in the months since the accident.

The city denied his claim, saying first responders who are on their way to emergencies are exempt from liability.

“I just want to get my car fixed and go back to my life,” DeHerrera said. “I’m not gonna give this up. I’m not just gonna let this go because I’m here suffering from what they did and that’s not fair.”

Now the College student is stuck with a bill, with no means to fix his way to get to school.