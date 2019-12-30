Customer gets charged thousands of dollars for internet bill

Posted 10:42 pm, December 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:49PM, December 30, 2019
Data pix.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- After spending nearly an hour and a half shopping for Christmas gifts, Sharon Madison was shocked to find that her debit card was turned away when checking out.

Madison called her bank to learn that her account was at a negative balance, after having a charge for over $4000 from Century Link for her internet bill.

It seems they added in a few more zeros, and now Madison is having issues getting the money back.

FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Century Link, and were told we would be able to talk to the person in charge of this issue on Tuesday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.