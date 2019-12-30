

DENVER — When you look back on it, 2019 featured plenty of good news stories spread out around Colorado. From the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope and all points in between, no other TV station in our state traveled as far (or as much) as we did to share them with you.

We wanted to end the year on a positive note, so we created a 15 minute special program exclusively for our digital and social media viewers!

‘COLORADO: Good News from 2019’ takes us on a journey throughout the Rocky Mountain West.

FOX31/Channel 2 Reporter Kevin Torres is Colorado’s most traveled journalist. Over the last 10 years, he’s visited every corner of Colorado at least 2-3 times, sharing stories from our state’s smallest and largest communities.

In this digital program you’ll meet plenty of interesting characters, share a couple of laughs and visit some hidden gems tucked away in the most remote parts of Colorado!

We hope you’ll enjoy, ‘COLORADO: Good News from 2019,’ and share it with your family and friends.

REPORTER’S NOTE: If you have a story idea for Kevin Torres anywhere around Colorado, let him know about it. It doesn’t matter which part of the state the story is in, he’ll travel there. The best way to reach Kevin is via Facebook. Send him a message on his Facebook page or shoot him an e-mail directly at kevin.torres@kwgn.com.