CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bullets ring out in Capitol Hill neighborhood, hitting homes

DENVER -- Neighbors in Capitol Hill woke up with bullet holes in their homes and surveillance video of a shooting down their street Saturday morning.

Police tell Fox31 the suspects are still at large.

Footage captures the gunfire around 1 am Saturday.

In less than a minute, a quiet Tenth Avenue lights up with rounds of gunfire. Video shows as a car passes by then two people pop out on the street firing about 10 shots before dipping out and running away.

“I was super surprised especially to see more than one gunshot like an actual couple rounds was a little alarming,” Neighbor Shelby Morres said.

Morres is thankful she was out of town. Her neighbors had bullets fly through their window and hit their bricks.

“Three or four of us heard the gunshots and some of us went for cover because we didn’t know where to come from,” Neighbor Pam Rodemela said.

At this point, Denver Police officials say no injuries were reported, only some property damage.

“You try to wonder what’s going on,” Rodemla said. “Kind of scary.”

Several neighbors shared fears that this incident could be gang related.

If you have any information, the Denver Police Department wants you to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-STOP.