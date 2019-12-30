Arvada police searching for missing at-risk woman
ARVADA– The Arvada Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Police say Pateace Farrow, 36, is hearing and visually impaired and developmentally disabled (mental characteristics of a person 8-10 years of age).
She was last seen in the area of West 87th Avenue and Kendall Court at 12:17 p.m. The last location of her phone was near the Boondocks and Carrick Bend Apartments in Northglenn at around 2:48 p.m.
Farrow was last seen wearing a pink and white hoodie, black pants, with a leopard print backpack.
She is described as:
- black
- 5 feet 0 inches
- 200 pounds
- short black hair
- glasses
If you see Farrow, please call 911.AlertMe