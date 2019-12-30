× Arvada police searching for missing at-risk woman

ARVADA– The Arvada Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police say Pateace Farrow, 36, is hearing and visually impaired and developmentally disabled (mental characteristics of a person 8-10 years of age).

She was last seen in the area of West 87th Avenue and Kendall Court at 12:17 p.m. The last location of her phone was near the Boondocks and Carrick Bend Apartments in Northglenn at around 2:48 p.m.

Farrow was last seen wearing a pink and white hoodie, black pants, with a leopard print backpack.

She is described as:

black

5 feet 0 inches

200 pounds

short black hair

glasses

If you see Farrow, please call 911.