Two transported to hospital following crash on E-470

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two people were transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a crash on westbound E-470, according to Brighton Fire Rescue.

Westbound E-470 was closed west of East 120th Avenue for cleanup and investigation as of 7:15 a.m Sunday.

On Sunday just before 5 a.m. crews responded to a crash on westbound E-470 just east of Highway 85. Two people were transported to the hospital. As of 7:15 a.m. westbound E-470 remained closed west of E. 120th Avenue for investigation and cleanup.