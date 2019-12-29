Thousands impacted by outage across Eastern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colo. -- Hundreds are still without power in Eastern Colorado tonight, after a big outage hit homes and businesses, spanning from Limon to the Kansas border.

K.C. Electric says the outage was caused by the storm, but did not provide additional information to Fox31, as of Sunday night.

Out in Flagler, it was business as usual at the I-70 Diner—despite flickering lights and glitchy computers.

“We experienced the lights flashing really bad. They’d go down real low and then come back. We thought we were going to have to close because of it,” said Julia Lee, who has been a cook and waitress at the diner for about two years.

The diner is one of thousands of businesses and homes affected by the K.C. Electric power outage over the weekend.

“The snow was bad last night. When we closed, it was blowing around so bad, you couldn’t even hardly see,” said Lee.

Power outages aren’t unusual in the area, according to Lee, who says two of her co-workers lost power overnight.

But I-70 Diner was able to power through this outage, even bringing in some extra business because of it.

“We had a lot of people—because it went off this morning—we had a lot of people come in for breakfast, because they couldn’t cook.”

Kit Carson County was hit the hardest by the outage, which also affected customers in Lincoln and Cheyenne County.

“We had a lot of to-go orders, and we had people that were hoping that the highways would open so they could continue with their trips,” said South Side Food and Drink Owner Janice Degroot, when asked how busy they were Saturday night.

South Side Food and Drink, like many other businesses in the Limon area, didn’t use power.

Degroot says the town is prepared for if and when they do.

“We’ve been known to open our gyms and our churches when we run out of space and occupancy.”

