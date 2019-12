DENVER — Sunday is projected to be the busiest day for holiday travel this week at Denver International Airport, according to officials.

“Well, it’s the holidays. If you’re going to travel that’s the way it is,” traveler Jane Fisher of Greeley said.

More than 202,000 passengers are expected to travel through DIA on Sunday, 201,000 on Monday and more than 170,000 on New Year’s Eve.

“Be sure you get here early,” Fisher said.