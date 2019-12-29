One transported to hospital with injuries following crash

Posted 7:42 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, December 29, 2019

DENVER — Police are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash that occurred at Evans and Pecos Sunday night.

One person has been transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No further information has been released about the pedestrian or driver at this time.

Eastbound Evans is closed at Pecos while police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

