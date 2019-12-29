One transported to hospital with injuries following crash

DENVER — Police are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash that occurred at Evans and Pecos Sunday night.

One person has been transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No further information has been released about the pedestrian or driver at this time.

Eastbound Evans is closed at Pecos while police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

#HeadsUp: Officers are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash at Evans/Pecos — one person transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Eastbound Evans is closed at Pecos while officers investigate the cause of the crash. Alternate route advised. pic.twitter.com/1cF7DhDV8e — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 30, 2019

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.