Massive power outages in Colorado following winter storm

CHEYENNE and KIT CARSON COUNTIES, Colo. — Massive power outages have been reported in Cheyenne and Kit Carson Counties following the winter storm Colorado endured this past Friday going into Saturday.

According to the outage map from K.C. Electric, 1,259 customers are lacking power in Kit Carson County and 377 customers in Cheyenne County.

Lincoln County has 33 customers without power as well.

The winter storm created havoc on Saturday, causing several flight delays and cancellations, minor delays with bus and light rail schedules, vehicle accidents, closed roads, and now, power outages.

According to K.C. Electric’s automated message when calling to report an outage, they are aware of the outages and at this time, they do not have an estimate for when power will be restored.